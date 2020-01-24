Explosion at Houston building shakes city, scatters debris

HOUSTON (AP) — A large explosion at an apparent industrial building in Houston early Friday was felt for miles away, left rubble scattered in the area and damaged nearby homes.

The explosion shook other buildings about 4:30 a.m. Friday, with reports on Twitter of a boom felt across the city.

Houston police tweeted that they were responding and officers were blocking off streets in the area.

There was no immediate confirmation from authorities of injuries, but KTRK-TV interviewed a man who said he saw a bloodied man walking around afterward.

The station says a second person also may have been hurt.

A fire burned following the explosion and authorities kept people from the area.

