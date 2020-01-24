First NC Charter School Innovation Fair happening Saturday

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools will host its first school fair during National School Choice Week on Saturday, Jan. 25.

As a nonpartisan, nonpolitical public awareness effort, National School Choice Week shines a positive spotlight on effective education options for students, families, and communities around the country.

The fair will celebrate the diversity of charter schools across the State.

This event is organized by the North Carolina Association for Public Charter Schools. The Charter School Innovation Fair is happening Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Raleigh Convention Center, 500 S. Salisbury St. in meeting Rooms 305 and 306.

From January 26 through February 1, 2020, more than 50,000 independently-planned events will be held in celebration of the Week.

Click here for more information on National School Choice Week.