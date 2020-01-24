Repairs underway after gas leak prompts evacuations in downtown Burgaw

BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — The Pender County jail remains closed following a gas leak in downtown Burgaw Thursday.

The Town of Burgaw says repairs are expected to be completed and roads reopened sometime Friday afternoon.

According to the Pender County Sheriff’s Office, an utility crew cut a gas line at the intersection of Walker and Wilmington streets around 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Residents and businesses were asked to evacuate the area.

The Pender County jail was evacuated for the safety of inmates. All inmates were taken to nearby jail facilities to be housed overnight.