Help restore dunes in Carolina Beach by planting recycled Christmas trees

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Volunteers are needed to plant hundreds of old Christmas trees into sand dunes at Carolina Beach this weekend.

Surfrider Foundation Cape Fear Chapter and the Town of Carolina Beach will take part in a dune rebuilding program using recycled Christmas trees.

This yearly project helps to rebuild natural habitat, protect ocean front property, and divert the old trees from the landfill.

Anyone is welcome to help — just bring a shovel, tape measure, and scissors.

It’s happening at Sand Piper Beach Access from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday.