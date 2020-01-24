Mama dog found on side of road pulling crate filled with her puppies

McINTOSH COUNTY, GA (WTOC) — A mother dog was found on the side of a dirt road, pulling a crate filled with her puppies.
“This was a new one. New things happen all the time. I’ve never had a dog pulling a crate full of puppies down the road before,” McIntosh County Animal Services Director Marianna Hagan said.
The mom was tied to a small crate with a blue belt. Her four puppies were crammed inside.
“There was barely any room for them to turn around,” Hagan said.
She said a father and son found them in Townsend and brought them into the shelter.
“They were covered with fleas, with ticks and feces. They smelled really, really bad,” Hagan said.