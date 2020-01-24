Man accused of shooting at girlfriend, child in Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A man faces several charges after a shooting last weekend in Columbus County.

Deputies responded to Goins Road just outside of Chadbourn on January 18, in reference to a call involving a man shooting at his girlfriend, according to a news release from the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.

That’s where they found Densel Shrea Hemmingway, who allegedly shot at his girlfriend and her three-year-old child.

Investigators collected evidence from Hemmingway’s vehicle and he was brought before a magistrate.

Hemmingway faces several charges including assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill, discharge weapon into occupied property, assault with a deadly weapon minor present.