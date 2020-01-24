Middle schoolers bowl strikes in Special Olympics tournament

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Three middle schools battled it out to see who could get the most strikes at a Wilmington bowling alley Friday to benefit the Special Olympics.

Williston, Holly Shelter, and Murray middle schools participated in the Special Olympics Bowling Tournament at Cardinal Lanes Beach Bowl.

This event was sponsored by Unified Champion Schools, which unites children with disabilities with able-bodied children.

New Hanover County’s Special Olympics Coordinator Brooke Deamaral says it’s wonderful to see the children together.

It’s really fantastic,” Deamaral said. “No matter if you’re on the spectrum, if you’re off, whatever it is they’re cheering everybody on. Scoring strikes, trying our best. We’re cheering on people hitting one pin vs hitting all ten pins so it’s been really great.”

The next special olympics event is basketball skills day in March.