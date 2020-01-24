Mom claims Chick-fil-A manager embarrassed her over breastfeeding

AUGUSTA, GA (WRDW/WAGT) — An Augusta mother’s Facebook post about breastfeeding is taking off, and a rally is being organized to support her.

On Facebook, Samantha Dawn McIntosh says she, her 7-month-old daughter, and her 9-year-old niece were enjoying lunch at Chick-fil-A in Evans at Mullins Crossing.

McIntosh says she was breastfeeding her baby when a manager told her she needed to cover up because there had been a complaint.

The woman elected to continue feeding her daughter another time, but McIntosh says she began to get upset at how the scene unfolded.

“I got angry. Mostly because my niece started asking questions about why I couldn’t feed my daughter. Why would someone ask me to cover up? Why would a baby eating in any way offend someone to the point where it takes a manager approaching me about the situation,” McIntosh wrote. “So I got mad.”

