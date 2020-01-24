Scotts Hill Animal Hospital closes after veterinarian loses battle with cancer

SCOTTS HILL, NC (WWAY) — It’s been an emotional week for patrons of an area animal hospital.

Many at Scotts Hill Animal Hospital clients are at a loss for words after owner and veterinarian Dr. Emma Jane Lackey lost her battle with cancer this week.

She died Wednesday at the age of 69.

Lackey was a veterinarian for 40 years.

Many friends and customers have expressed their sympathy in losing their long time veterinarian.

Lisa Watts was the barn manager for Lackey’s horses, and was also a client.

She says Lackey was one of a kind.

“She meant a lot to me, because she actually cared, and has helped me out in a lot of ways like she’s helped a lot of people out in the community,” Watts said.

Some customers had already taken their animals to the Porter’s Neck Veterinary Hospital. Receptionist Jaime Jackson says when they first heard about Lackey’s health complications, they knew they had to help out.

“We knew that Dr. Lackey has been sick for some time, but we did not know that they had closed their building until we had clients start coming over, and letting us know,” Jackson said. “It was actually one of those long time clients that let us know that she passed away.”

Since then, Jackson says they’ve taken in 15-20 more clients.

For now, the office is open for clients to pick up their records on Tuesdays and Thursdays between 9 a.m. and noon.

Lackey’s funeral is Saturday.