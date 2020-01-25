1 killed, 1 injured in shooting in southwest Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Police say one person was killed and another person was seriously injured in a shooting in southwest Charlotte Friday night.

At 8:05 p.m., officers responded to Edgegreen Drive and found a male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two minutes later, officers responded to a shots fired call on Stone Post Road.

A male victim was located with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead on scene by Medic. He was later identified as 20-year-old Brad Gregory Kelly.

Police say preliminary information indicates the shooting happened on Stone Post Road. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are now conducting a homicide investigation.

At this time, police say the relationship between the two victims is unknown.

