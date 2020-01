WILSON, N.C. (WTVD) — Wilson police are investigating after a 5-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 17-year-old.

It happened Friday afternoon in the 800 block of Rountree Court.

Just before 4:30 p.m., officers found a 5-year-old with a gunshot wound.

Investigation revealed a 17-year-old relative accidentally shot the child.

The 5-year-old was taken to Vidant Medical Center for treatment. An investigation is still underway.

