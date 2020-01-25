Death investigation underway in Vanceboro

A death investigation is taking place at a Craven County home.

Deputies were called to a home in the area of Kinsaw Court on Friday afternoon.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is investigating, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation was also at the house Friday.

Craven County Sheriff Hughes confirms for NewsChannel 12 the deceased are Michael Jay Ireland, his wife April, and three children, ages 8 months, 3 and 4.

The Sheriff’s Office says this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community.

