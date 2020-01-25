First annual national bar crawl raising awareness for ALS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — We’ve all heard about the ‘Ice Bucket Challenge,’ a craze that hit the internet in 2014 to raise awareness for ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease.

In a new way to earn money for research and raise awareness, the only ice bucket involved is one keeping beers nice and cold.

The first annual 50in1BarCrawl was held on Saturday. A national event held nationwide in various cities and towns to benefit ALS non-profits.

ALS or Lou Gehrig’s Disease causes nerve cells to break down and reduce functionality in muscles. There is currently no cure.

The goal of this event is to repeat every year the Saturday before the Superbowl until a cure is found.

The Wilmington bar crawl began at Edward Teach Brewery, then headed to Palate, Flytrap Brewing and Hell’s Kitchen. Each of these businesses agreed to donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to the non-profits the Wilmington chapter chose to support.

Event Organizer Shane Chasteen says this cause is very close to his heart.

“You’re helping other people. And, personally, one of my dear friends was diagnosed with this disease,” he said. “It means a lot to try to get a national movement to do whatever we can to raise awareness and funds to be able to beat this disease and find a cure for it.”

If you would like to donate, please visit this link. It will be open until February 14.