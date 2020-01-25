Free tax services for people who meet certain eligibility requirements in Conway

Tax season starts on Jan. 27 and one program is offering free tax assistance to anyone who makes $56,000 or less a year, or has a disability and is a limited English-speaking taxpayer.

The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program will be offering free tax help to Conway residents inside the Conway Library on Main St. every Saturday from Jan. 25 to April 4, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Utocqua Grissitt is the Horry County Chairman for VITA and said

“It’s first come, first serve. We electronically file taxpayers’ returns free of charge. You can do direct deposit, all of that is free of charge for your state and federal income tax forms,” said Grissitt.

