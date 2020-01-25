Full Court Press: January 24, 2020

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There’s less than a month left to go in the regular high school basketball season.
WWAY’s Kylie Jones and Nate Faulk break down all the action on the Full Court Press. Below, are the final scores from Friday nights action on the hardwood.
GIRLS
West Brunswick 16, Ashley 66
Topsail 32, Laney 53
North Brunswick 49, New Hanover 59
Hoggard 50, South Brunswick 18
West Columbus 33, South Columbus 30
Red Springs 23, East Bladen 51
West Bladen 45, East Columbus 23
Pender 52, East Carteret 32
Richlands 48, Heide Trask 54
Wilson Christian 36, Wilmington Christian 13
Harrells Christian 16, Cape Fear Academy 37
Coastal Christian 51, Fayetteville Academy 26
BOYS
West Brunswick 61, Ashley 55
Topsail 48, Laney 57
North Brunswick 41, New Hanover 72
Hoggard 63, South Brunswick 34
West Columbus 60, South Columbus 53
Red Springs 47, East Bladen 27
West Bladen 53, East Columbus 55
Pender 57, East Carteret 69
Richlands 61, Heide Trask 76
Wilson Christian 46, Wilmington Christian 65
Harrells Christian 30, Cape Fear Academy 72
Coastal Christian 38, Fayetteville Academy 41