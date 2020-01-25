Full Court Press: January 24, 2020

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — There’s less than a month left to go in the regular high school basketball season.

WWAY’s Kylie Jones and Nate Faulk break down all the action on the Full Court Press. Below, are the final scores from Friday nights action on the hardwood.

GIRLS

West Brunswick 16, Ashley 66

Topsail 32, Laney 53

North Brunswick 49, New Hanover 59

Hoggard 50, South Brunswick 18

West Columbus 33, South Columbus 30

Red Springs 23, East Bladen 51

West Bladen 45, East Columbus 23

Pender 52, East Carteret 32

Richlands 48, Heide Trask 54

Wilson Christian 36, Wilmington Christian 13

Harrells Christian 16, Cape Fear Academy 37

Coastal Christian 51, Fayetteville Academy 26

BOYS

West Brunswick 61, Ashley 55

Topsail 48, Laney 57

North Brunswick 41, New Hanover 72

Hoggard 63, South Brunswick 34

West Columbus 60, South Columbus 53

Red Springs 47, East Bladen 27

West Bladen 53, East Columbus 55

Pender 57, East Carteret 69

Richlands 61, Heide Trask 76

Wilson Christian 46, Wilmington Christian 65

Harrells Christian 30, Cape Fear Academy 72

Coastal Christian 38, Fayetteville Academy 41