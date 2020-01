(WPDE) – Cpl. Sonny Collins of South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a crash in Florence County. It happened on Highway 301, near Red Rd.

Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, Collins says a Ford Fusion was headed north, when it ran off the right side of the road, and hit the rear of a commercial vehicle that was legally parked.

- Advertisement -

The driver of the Ford Fusion was killed.

Click here to read more.