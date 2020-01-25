Pedestrian killed on highway, former CCU football player charged

A vehicle hit and killed a pedestrian on Highway 544 near Cabots Creek Dr., and one person was arrested.

The driver, 23-year-old Riley Patton, has been charged with felony driving under the influence involving death and leaving the scene of a collision involving death. Patton was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Assistant Athletic Director Kevin Davis says Patton played football for Coastal Carolina University, but his eligibility ran out in November. He is still enrolled in classes at CCU.

Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol says a 2001 Ford Truck was in the median of Highway 544, assisting another vehicle. A 2002 GMC truck traveling east on 544, ran off into the median and hit the Ford. The Ford then hit and killed the pedestrian who was standing outside of the truck.

