Tidelands Health named in class action lawsuit after December malware attack

The impacts of the December 12 cyberattack on the Tidelands Health Hospital System are unclear, but what is clear is that patients feel they were victimized as a result of negligence.

A class-action lawsuit was filed in federal court this week holding the hospital system liable for the attack and the treatment of patients thereafter.

The lawsuit calls the attack an act of ransomware that disrupted the operations of Tidelands Health, blocking the systems and data and included the disclosure of “highly sensitive” patient medical records of thousands of patients.

Brandi Kersey is one of those patients and her name sits at the top of the lawsuit.

“It was a holy mess there,” Kersey said. “Use this as a warning because you could be taking people’s lives because you are not doing a backup.”

Kersey said she was meant to visit Tidelands on December 18 for a nuclear stress test. She has suffered two strokes in the past year according to the lawsuit. However, when she was preparing to go in for the test, she said she was turned away.

