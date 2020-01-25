Trump lawyers argue Democrats just want to overturn election

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s lawyers have opened their impeachment trial defense in a rare Saturday session by accusing Democrats of striving to overturn the results of the 2016 election.

They say the Democrats’ investigation into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine was not a fact-finding mission but rather a politically motivated effort to drive him from the White House.

- Advertisement -

The legal team arguments were aimed at rebutting allegations that Trump abused his power when he asked Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden and then obstructed Congress as it tried to investigate.

The defense is asserting an expansive view of presidential powers and portraying Trump as besieged by political opponents.