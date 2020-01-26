Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Nipsey Hussle, J. Cole win 1st Grammys

LOS ANGELES, CA (AP) — A mix of newcomers and well-known acts reached their goals of winning their first-ever Grammy Awards on Sunday, including Tanya Tucker, J. Cole, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus and late rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Michelle Obama, Sara Bareilles, Rosalia and 21 Savage also became official Grammy winners when the show handed out trophies during its pre-telecast ceremony in Los Angeles.

Gary Clark Jr. and Eilish’s brother, Finneas, walked away as the most awarded stars, so far, taking home three awards each. The Grammy’s telecast begins at 8 p.m. Eastern on CBS.