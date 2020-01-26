Kobe Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, was following in NBA legend’s footsteps before her death

She reportedly wanted to attend the University of Connecticut and even got a chance to meet with the school’s women’s basketball team when they made a visit to Los Angeles in 2017.

The team shared an image of the two on Sunday in the wake of their deaths.

“Kobe and Gianna meant a lot to our program. Our thoughts are with the Bryant family,” the team posted. “Mamba Mentality will live on forever, but they are deeply missed.”

Back in 2018, Kobe revealed that he started coaching Gianna’s middle school team when he retired in 2016, ending his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“It’s been fun!” he said in an interview with “Entertainment Tonight” in 2018. “We’ve been working together for a year and a half and they’ve improved tremendously in that time. I’ve got a group of great parents, a group of really, really intelligent, hardworking girls, and — they’re all seventh graders, they’re all 12 years old — but they’ve been playing so well!”

“They’ve been playing eighth and ninth grade, they’ve been winning tournaments. But the most important thing is they keep improving, keep getting better and they love doing it. They love being around each other,” he added.

Bryant spoke about his daughter urging him to make the film “Dear Basketball,” which won an Academy Award.

“My daughter gave me the best piece of advice. I was a little worried about turning this into a film. I’d never done something like that before,” Bryant said after the Oscar win. “We were in the house and talking about it as a family and my little 11-year-old Gianna goes, ‘Well dad, you always tell us to go after our dreams so … man up.’ She’s 11. Man up. So I had to man up and go for it.”

The father and daughter duo were among nine killed on Sunday, according to the NBA, when a private helicopter went down in Calabasas, California, killing everyone on board. The other victims in the crash have not been officially identified.