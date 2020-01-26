Two dead, four others in the hospital after shooting at South Carolina club

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Two people were killed and multiple others were hurt in a shooting at a Hartsville lounge early Sunday morning, authorities say.

The shooting happened at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue early Sunday morning, the Darlington County Coroner told our affiliate WBTW.

Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were both pronounced dead at Mac’s Lounge shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

