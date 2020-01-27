100 years: Women reflect on history of voting rights in America

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Women in the Cape Fear marking a centennial anniversary. It was 100 years ago that women in the United States got the right to vote.

On Monday, the Lower Cape Fear Chapter of the League of Women Voters marked the day by taking a look back at the history of female voting rights.

The League of Women Voters is also celebrating its 100th birthday this year.

At the celebration, the group talked about some key female leaders and events that played a role in the women’s fight to vote.

Board Member Linda Kurta says it’s important to continue promoting voter rights, even 100 years later.

“We focus on voters,” she said. “Mostly educating voters, getting voters registered, getting them out to the polls and making sure they have all the facts they need in order to make a good decision. But we also work on women’s issues.”

Kurta says they also talked about future goals of the group this year. She says they are always looking for more group members.

You can find more information here on how to get involved with the Lower Cape Fear League of Women Voters.