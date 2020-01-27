104-year-old veteran receives 25,000 Valentine’s Day cards

STOCKTON, CA (CBS13) — A California veteran asked for a few cards for the coming Valentine’s Day — little did he know that people would deliver on his request in a big way.

Major Bill White, 104, has been overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and gratitude from people around the world.

“I can’t think of one word or sentence to describe how I feel because I don’t know how I feel myself to tell the truth,” White said. “I am speechless.”

For Valentine’s Day, the marine veteran had one wish — to receive just a few Valentine’s Day cards.

“When it first started, I thought maybe we’d get 100 or a thousand at most,” White said. “I never expected the amount of cards we got.”

Operation Valentine turned out to be a huge success. Major White has already received over 25,000 cards and gifts from people around the globe thanking him for his service, some greetings coming from as far as Brazil and Japan.

