Bank of America Stadium renovations mean hundreds of PSL owners losing seats

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — The Carolina Panthers are announcing some big changes to Bank of America stadium. They’re making updates to enhance the fan experience and prepare for the future MLS team.
But the changes also mean some of the longest running fans are losing their coveted seats.
“We’ve been going to the Panthers game since they were in playing in Clemson at Death Valley,” PSL holder Tracy Keuhler said.
Kuehler watched her children grow up at games for the last two decades.
“It’s a family tradition that now they’re taking away from us,” she said.
About 900 seats in the west end zone belonging to about 400 PSL holders will be bulldozed. They will be replaced with 14 bunker suites, similar to those at Madison Square Garden and Wrigley Field.