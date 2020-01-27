Billie Eilish, a voice of the youth, tops the Grammy Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Grammy night has proven historic for 18-year-old Billie Eilish.

The singer-songwriter from Los Angeles swept all of the major awards for the do-it-yourself album she made with her brother in a bedroom of a home where they grew up.

She gave voice to young people suffering from depression, and paid tribute to her fans upon winning one of her trophies. No artist has swept the top four awards since Christopher Cross in 1981.

The annual show was made somber by the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant earlier in the day.

It also didn’t quiet a controversy among some artists who believe rap and hip-hop have never gotten the respect they deserve from the Grammys.