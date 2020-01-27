Leland Town Center developer teases what could come next

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Brunswick County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state. With several construction projects underway in Leland, what should the town expect next?

The developers behind Leland Town Center say phase two is just getting started.

C&S Commercial Developer Palmer Williams says it is too early to say what businesses will be coming, but he says it will be retail.

Williams says a preliminary site plan was recently submitted to the Town of Leland. it features a hotel, restaurants and stores.

No deals have been confirmed.