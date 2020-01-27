Luke Little hired as Laney football coach

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–There will be a new man in charge of the Laney High School football team in 2020. The school announced they have hired Luke Little to take over as the Buccaneers varsity football coach.

Little has spent the past two seasons as the head coach of Freedom High School. He helped lead the Patriots to a 16-8 record over those two years. Prior to Morganton, he was the head coach at Whiteville High School from 2012-2017.

He found immense success with the Wolfpack leaving the program with a 53-25 record and five seasons with eight or more wins.

He will try to turn around a Laney football program that went just 2-8 this past season.