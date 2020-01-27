Neighbors sue over extreme home makeover

NAPLES, FL (WBBH/CNN) — Neighbors are shaking their heads after a beautiful home in a Florida community turned into a multicolored mess.

The transformation took place over the course of a few days.

“I can’t believe it. I absolutely can’t believe someone would do something like this,” said Alan Klawans, who was checking on his friend’s house.

Paint is splattered pretty much everywhere.

It’s all over the house, the roof, the trees, the lawn and even the mailbox.

It almost looks like something out of a cartoon.

Damages could run into hundreds of thousands of dollars.

