North Carolina aquarium to host sensory-friendly event

The North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores will host an inclusive and sesnsory-friendly event next month.

The Seaside Sensory Fun Day will be held on February 9, and organizers say it will make the aquarium more accessible to those with sensory needs.

Activities will likely include nature walks, live animal programs, a sensory exploration room, a “quiet” dive program, calm space for families, guest guide passports and more.

The event is free with regular admission, and more information can be found on the aquarium’s .