North Carolina patient tests negative for coronavirus

RALEIGH, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Division of Public Health (NC DPH) is reporting that a patient who was being tested for the new 2019 coronavirus is not infected.

Negative results came in Saturday from testing performed at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“We are pleased that test results were negative and that the patient remains in good health,” said Dr. Zack Moore, State Epidemiologist. “We are working with CDC and local partners to be sure we are prepared to detect and respond to any possible cases that might occur in North Carolina in the future.”

Coronavirus infections initially were diagnosed in Wuhan City, China and have since been reported in travelers from this city to other locations in China and other countries including the United States.

No cases have been identified in North Carolina.

Travelers to Wuhan who develop a fever or respiratory symptoms, including cough and difficulty breathing, within two weeks of leaving should contact their doctor right away and should call ahead before going to the clinic, urgent care or emergency room so appropriate steps can be taken to avoid exposing others.

At this time of year, respiratory illnesses in people in North Carolina are most likely due to infection with the flu or viruses that cause the common cold.

People should take precautions to protect themselves from these infections, including washing your hands, avoiding touching your face and making sure you have gotten your annual flu shot, the NCDHHS says.

For more information about 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), visit the CDC’s website.