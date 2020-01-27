Officials: Overturned tanker causes ‘major fuel spill’

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina fire department says there has been a major fuel spill after a tractor trailer overturned.

News outlets report a driver ran a stop sign and hit the fuel truck Sunday night in Charlotte.

The truck turned over on its side as a result of the crash.

It’s unclear exactly how much fuel has spilled.

Officials closed a road near Interstate 485 to clean up the spill.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The driver of the tractor trailer is being treated for injuries not considered life threatening. The condition of the other driver wasn’t immediately reported.