One killed, another critical after weekend crash in Columbus County

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — One person died in a car crash in Columbus County over the weekend. Another person is in critical condition, according to police.

Whiteville Police Department says the car crash happened around 4 p.m. on Highway 701 South near Talbot Street Saturday.

- Advertisement -

Police says the crash involved two vehicles, both with extensive damage.

The drivers of both vehicles had to be cut from the wreckage by the Whiteville Fire Department using rescue equipment.

The names of the victims have not been released.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.