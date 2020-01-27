SBI investigating trooper involved shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — The North Carolina Department of Public Safety said a member of the North Carolina State Highway Patrol was involved in a shooting Monday evening.

Sgt. Chris Knox said it happened at approximately 5:11 p.m. on Interstate 95 in Robeson County.

Knox said during the course of a roadside safety inspection of a commercial motor vehicle, the trooper was approached from an uninvolved armed individual. The trooper gave verbal commands toward the armed individual to stop. When those commands were ignored, the trooper discharged his firearm.

The armed individual was injured and taken to a local hospital.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is conducting an investigation at the request of the State Highway Patrol.

The trooper has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation, which is agency protocol in any officer involved shooting.

The trooper’s and suspect’s names are not being released at this time.