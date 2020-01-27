Seahawks not satisfied after win at Charleston

WILMINGTON,NC (WWAY)–The UNCW Men’s Basketball team is finally playing with confidence after going on the road on Saturday night and beating the College of Charleston, 72-70. It was the Seahawks first win over the Cougars dating back to the 2016-2017 season.

The win improved the Seahawks to now (2-7) in the CAA, with the second half of conference play on the horizon. The schedule will not get any easier for Rob Burke and company this week.

UNCW will hit the road to take on Towson on Thursday night. The Tigers have won six straight games and are one of the hottest teams in the CAA. The first time the two teams met it was Towson coming out on top 67-60 back on January 4th, but the Seahawks have found new life over the past weeks.

“I just have to continue to preach to these guys to believe in yourself first and foremost,”said Interim Head Coach Rob Burke. “If we can get 11 guys believing then we can really get something done in this conference.”

The Seahawks will wrap up their weekend road trip on Saturday visiting James Madison.