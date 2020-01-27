Texas man killed in Topsail Beach by falling pipe

TOPSAIL BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A truck driver from Castroville, Texas died in Topsail Beach Monday after a large pipe he was delivering fell and crushed him.

According to Topsail Beach Police Chief Sam Gervase, 47-year-old Roberto Gonzalez Jr. was transporting a large pipe for the town’s beach renourishment project. Gervase says while he was trying to unload that pipe, one section weighing about 3,000 lbs. rolled off the back of the truck and fell on Gonzalez, killing him instantly.

Police got the call around 11:24 a.m. and dispatched Topsail Fire and Pender County EMS to the intersection of Drum Ave. and Ocean Blvd., but it was too late.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, it was a terrible tragedy,” Gervase said.

No word yet on what caused the the pipe to fall.