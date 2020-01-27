Uptick in short-term rentals forces city to draft a new ordinance

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — Southport is home to waterfront living and the famous Fourth of July parade, but there are concerns that a new type of visitor isn’t being regulated.
A new and growing issue for the city of Southport is short term rentals.
A brief meeting was held Monday night to outline the next steps of the process. The Board of Alderman want the planning board to work on it before any public comment begins.
“In talking in town to people, the number of Airbnbs seems have to grown over the 2 and a half years we’ve been here,” Elias Speliotis, a resident, said. “You just get the little rumblings as people find out about them as to how many there are…”
“Some are being used,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. “Ya know neighbors, they see 15 people in a home which is a good time… nice party and that type of thing, but is that fair to that neighborhood or those neighbors for that to be going on.”
So, residents want to know: What are the rules and regulation related to them? Hatem says, he can’t answer those questions now.
“We do have some in terms of bed and breakfast and that type thing, but in terms of the short term rentals that is a new issue for us,” Hatem said.
Speliotis has owned the Southport Inn Bed and Breakfast with his wife for the past two and a half years. They’re very curious how the city will handle this issue.
“The bed and breakfasts in town are under the auspices of the state… that we abide by,” Speliotis said. “So we are just curious to short term rentals that don’t actually follow those rules.”
Hatem says he and the Board of Alderman are working on it and he hopes citizens like Aywanna Monroe will have patience with them.
“I’m interested in what the guidelines will be including parking requirements and things like that,” Monroe said.
She’s interested in turning her space into a rental.
“Lots of visitors here are here all the time,” Monroe said. “I thought it’d be a great accompaniment to the tourism and I could make some money out of it.”
But, before then, Hatem says they need to address concerns.
“Safety is an issue,” Hatem said. “Occupancy tax… is that being paid? I think those are the big issues and how to keep a neighborhood with that neighborhood atmosphere.”
Some residents were upset they couldn’t speak at Monday night’s meeting; however, it was a packed room.