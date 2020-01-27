Uptick in short-term rentals forces city to draft a new ordinance

“In talking in town to people, the number of Airbnbs seems have to grown over the 2 and a half years we’ve been here,” Elias Speliotis, a resident, said. “You just get the little rumblings as people find out about them as to how many there are…” “Some are being used,” Mayor Joe Pat Hatem said. “Ya know neighbors, they see 15 people in a home which is a good time… nice party and that type of thing, but is that fair to that neighborhood or those neighbors for that to be going on.”

So, residents want to know: What are the rules and regulation related to them? Hatem says, he can't answer those questions now. "We do have some in terms of bed and breakfast and that type thing, but in terms of the short term rentals that is a new issue for us," Hatem said.

Speliotis has owned the Southport Inn Bed and Breakfast with his wife for the past two and a half years. They’re very curious how the city will handle this issue. “The bed and breakfasts in town are under the auspices of the state… that we abide by,” Speliotis said. “So we are just curious to short term rentals that don’t actually follow those rules.”