Cape Fear Seafood Company announces more locations in Raleigh area

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington-based restaurant Cape Fear Seafood Company is growing again.

The company has signed a multi-store development agreement with Raleigh based franchisees Eddie Elliott and Matt Wivell.

Cape Fear Seafood Company already has locations in Porters Neck, Leland, Monkey Junction, and North Raleigh.

Elliott and Wivell opened the first Raleigh location at 832 Spring Forest Road in June 2019.

“They have their sights set on Wake County real estate for two additional franchised locations,” the release states.

Cape Fear Seafood Company is known for their fresh fish, hand-cut steaks, fried seafood and more.

Signature entrees include the Cape Fear Shrimp & Grits, their fresh catch Saltimbocca with prosciutto-wrapped, chef-select white fish served over a bed of sautéed spinach, mushrooms and tomatoes with goat cheese, beurre blanc and a cabernet demi glacé.