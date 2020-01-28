Car dealership offers parking for homeless living in cars

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) — A North Carolina car dealer is opening his sales lot to homeless people whose cars are the only place they have to live.

WBTV reports James Charles is allowing homeless people to park their cars at his dealership in west Charlotte with security cameras and bright lights.

Charles said he was prompted to act after one of his salesmen went put to repossess a car and discovered the woman driving the car was also living in it.

Charles said he wants to use the dealership to help families out of unsafe situations.