Chorus teacher makes impact at two area middle schools

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Music is known for improving one’s mood, reducing stress and improving communication — all things that any middle school student needs.

WWAY’s Teacher of the Week Wendi Kittlaus understands this well, and she’s making a major impact at not just one, but two middle schools.

“It’s an amazing job,” Kittlaus says. “I love it.”

A graduate of Ithaca College, Kittlaus has taught music for 17 years.

“I’ve wanted to be a music teacher since I was in seventh grade, probably because my music teacher was so amazing, I just love music and I wanted to do what she did,” she says. “She was just an amazing teacher and I loved how I felt when I was in her class.”

Helping students discover musical talent they didn’t know they had is one of the things she enjoys most.

“And that’s the magic of the job is getting them to relax and find their voice and enjoy the sound of their voice and what their voice sounds like when it joins other voices and that amazing sound that it makes,” she says. “Nobody thinks they can sing but then I prove them wrong every time.”

Here's a portion of the nomination a student made:

“She is not just a music teacher, she is a second mom to some students. She has inspired so many students to follow their dreams.”

Topsail Middle School principal Jake Lawrence says music education is important, and Kittlaus has a way of translating that to her students.

“Ms. Kittlaus is very enthusiastic she loves teaching music and that enthusiasm transcends into her students, her students definitely, they come to class excited to learn different pieces of music and to learn from her,” Lawrence says.

In addition to teaching at Topsail, Kittlaus also teaches chorus at nearby Surf City Middle School.

“It’s a lot to do two concerts and two talent shows, its a lot to fit in and juggle, but I love it, its my heart,” Kittlaus says.

She says she wouldn’t trade it for anything.

“Watching the children after you’ve taught everything–after they’ve worked so hard, watching them at the concert and they hear how they sound and I have them think back to the first time that they sang the song and how do you sound now, and just to see that on their faces that pride that they have and just listening to kids sing, it just does my heart good. They’re just amazing,” she says.

