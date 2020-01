WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A wreck has temporarily closed lanes at College Road and Wrightsville Avenue.

New Hanover County 911 said the call came in just after noon Tuesday.

The crash has closed the northbound, southbound and westbound lane, according to a tweet from WilmingtonNC Traffic.

No other details are available at this time.