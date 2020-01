NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Firefighters responded to a gas station in New Hanover County Tuesday morning after a car caught on fire.

New Hanover County Fire Rescue says it happened around 10 a.m. at the Buy & Go gas station at 8080 N. College Road.

1 of 1

- Advertisement -

Photos show the car fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

No one was hurt.