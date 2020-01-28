Diamond Hawks set to host 2020 Fan Fest

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Diamond Hawks opening day isn’t until February 14th, but you can check out this year’s team before that with Fan Fest at Brooks Field on Sunday.

The event will give fans young and old the chance to meet and greet with the UNCW baseball team before they open up their 2020 season.

Those in attendance will have the opportunity to watch the team scrimmage starting at 3 p.m.

Once that wraps up, fans will be able to meet the players, get autographs and even run the bases on Brooks Field.

The fun doesn’t stop there — ballpark tours will also be given to attendees.

The event is free and open to the public.