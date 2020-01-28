Meteorologists, emergency officials talk ways to improve response during active weather

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington office of the National Weather Service hosted what’s known as an Integrated Warning Team meeting Tuesday. Meteorologists, emergency managers, law enforcement and more were under the same roof discussing ways to better serve the public.

The meeting took place at the New Hanover County Emergency Operations Center.

Area agencies talked about how they could improve their practices for climate change, rip currents, hurricanes and other weather events.

NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Steven Pfaff says these meetings keeps agencies updated on changes regarding the weather.

“It’s important that our partners meet all the time,” Pfaff said. “We don’t just talk during the meeting. These big weather events. There’s a lot of planning, training, exercises, and coordination, and collaboration that goes on before an event threatens us.”

WWAY’s Chief Meteorologist Lee Haywood and Meteorologist Justin McKee were both on hand for the presentation.