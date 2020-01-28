NC couple charged after 5 year old burned on space heater dies

RALEIGH (WTVD) — A Raleigh couple faces child abuse charges after a 5-year-old died in their care.

Raleigh Police Department said Jermaine Rhyne’s child burned their hands on a space heater on Jan. 8.

- Advertisement -

According to an arrest warrant, neither Rhyne or Tiffany Valentine were properly watching the child when the injury happened. Plus, investigators said, neither of them took the child to get medical treatment.

The child died on Jan. 21. The child’s official cause of death has not been determined yet, but police say the negligence of Rhyne and Valentine played a part in the child dying.

Read more here.