Powerful earthquake strikes between Jamaica and Cuba

(ABC News) — A magnitude 7.7 earthquake occurred between Cuba and Jamaica on Tuesday afternoon. The epicenter was located in the Caribbean Sea about 83 miles north of Montego Bay, the capital of St. James, and about 87 miles south of Granma, Cuba, according to USGS.

It was a relatively strong but shallow quake with a depth of about 6 miles. A 7.7 magnitude earthquake is at the high end of the Richter Scale.

It was initially reported at 7.3 but was quickly revised up to 7.7. There were no immediate reports of injuries or damages.

Belkis Guerrero, who works in a Catholic cultural center in the center of Santiago, Cuba, said she felt the impact there. She said there was no apparent damage.

“We were all sitting, and we felt the chairs move,” Guerrero told The Associated Press after the quake. “We heard the noise of everything moving around.”

“It felt very strong, but it doesn’t look like anything happened,” she added.

This is a developing story.