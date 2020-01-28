VIDEO: Wilmington soldier killed overseas returns to US

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The body of Specialist Antonio Moore has returned to the United States.

Video shows the dignified transfer early Tuesday morning at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.

Spc. Moore was deployed in Syria when he was killed in a vehicle rollover accident.

The 22 year old was from Wilmington and graduated from John T. Hoggard High School in 2016.

Spc. Moore was a part of Operation Inherent Resolve, the Pentagon reported. Moore’s vehicle was involved in route clearing operations on Friday in the Deir ez Zor Province when the incident occurred.

He had enlisted in the Army in May 2017 and trained as a combat engineer.

He was assigned to the 363rd Engineer Battalion, 411th Engineer Brigade, an Army reserve unit based out of Knightdale, N.C.

The Pentagon did not reveal the exact cause of the deadly rollover accident, but said the incident was under investigation.

Fellow soldiers removed their name patches and placed it on Moore’s casket before the dignified transfer.

Moore was reportedly on his first deployment when the accident happened. Moore had been decorated with the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

Gov. Roy Cooper has ordered that all U.S. and North Carolina flags at state facilities be lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Moore’s passing until Feb. 2.

Former coworkers, coaches, friends, and others mourn the loss of their friend.

Moore is survived by his mother, stepfather, three brothers and a sister.