Wilmington man injured in trooper involved shooting in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Authorities have released the name of the state trooper and suspect involved in a Monday afternoon shooting in Robeson County.

Justin Lee Workman, 29, of Wilmington, was allegedly armed with a knife when he approached Trooper Roderick McDaniel, who was conducting a roadside safety inspection of a commercial motor vehicle.

According to a news release from the NC Highway Patrol, Trooper McDaniel fired his gun when Workman ignored his commands to stop.

Workman was injured, but no word on the extent of his injuries.

Trooper McDaniel is an eighteen-year-veteran of the State Highway Patrol. He has been placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation which is agency protocol in all officer involved shootings.

The SBI is investigating.