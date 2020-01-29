Brothers sentenced for robbing Wilmington CVS

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two brothers are going to federal prison for robbing a CVS in Wilmington in 2018.

Justin Whitaker, 27, and Sterling Whitaker, 22, pleaded guilty in November to conspiracy to rob the CVS, robbery of the CVS and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

The brothers, from Goldsboro, robbed the CVS on Market Street on February 7, 2018.

According to a news release from the Department of Justice, Wilmington Police were notified via 911 dispatch that three armed men had entered the CVS an stolen money from the business.

During the investigation, sheriff’s deputies interviewed the clerks, who told them that the men came in armed with firearms and demanded access to the pharmacy.

Despite the clerks telling the men they did not have access to the pharmacy, the men led them at gunpoint to the safe and demanded entry. The men put the clerks in the bathroom, stole their cell phones, and left the CVS.

The clerks gave a description of a car they saw just prior to the robbery that they believed to be involved.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department saw a car that matched the description s and attempted to stop it. The car refused to stop for the officers. The car sped on Market Street at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

The car drove in the wrong lane into oncoming traffic, before the driver eventually lost control and crashed. Three people who were in the car ran from the crash.

Justin Whitaker was tased and taken into custody immediately. Sterling Whitaker was arrested a short time later.

The third person was not caught.

Law enforcement found three firearms and checks and cash belonging to the CVS in the car.

Justin Whitaker was taken to the sheriff’s department after his discharge from the hospital. He gave law enforcement a false name and then escaped from the interview room. He was found a short time later.

Justin Whitaker was sentenced to just over 12 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Sterling Whitaker was sentenced to just over 10 years in prison, also followed by five years of supervised release.