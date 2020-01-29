Brunswick County town ‘extremely concerned’ after recent water results

BELVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Belville town leaders are speaking out about concerns over clean water. A study last week revealed an area in Brunswick County ranked the worst in the country for levels of water contamination.

That water sample in Brunswick County came right from Belville Elementary School.

On Wednesday, town leaders sent out a statement saying they’re extremely concerned after the about the high levels of contamination.

In the statement Mayor Mike Allen and Belville Commissioners say they want the town to know they are committed to working with all parties involved to provide safe and clean drinking water to residents.

Town leaders shared the following statement:

The Town of Belville is extremely concerned about recent reports of high levels of contamination that were found in the water source throughout Brunswick County and especially at Belville Elementary School. The Town’s leadership has demonstrated that it supports the efforts of those who strive to provide the safest and highest quality of water for public consumption. Mayor Mike Allen and the Belville Board of Commissioners reaffirm their commitment to working with all parties involved to provide safe and clean drinking water for everyone affected by these findings, as our community’s safety is paramount. Mayor Allen stated that, “we are in full agreement with the concepts in H2GO’s settlement proposal and look forward to working with them and the Town of Leland. We stand ready to assist, so that H2GO can construct the RO plant and can get clean water flowing to our residents as quickly as possible.”

H2Go is working to settle a suit between them, Leland and Belville before it can move forward.

After the reports on Belville Elementary’s water came out, Brunswick County Schools announced it would be providing bottled water for students and staff, even though the water was still technically safe to drink.

On Tuesday, they announced they would not be able to do that indefinitely.